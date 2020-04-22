This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael O'Neill leaves Northern Ireland job because of Euro 2020 play-off postponement

The former Shamrock Rovers boss had been combining the role with his position at Stoke City.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,648 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5080980
O'Neill became Northern Ireland manager in December 2011.
Image: Liam McBurney
O'Neill became Northern Ireland manager in December 2011.
O'Neill became Northern Ireland manager in December 2011.
Image: Liam McBurney

MICHAEL O’NEILL HAS stepped down as Northern Ireland manager after eight-and-a-half years in charge. 

The 50-year-old has brought unprecedented success during his spell in international management — leading Northern Ireland to their first-ever European Championships in 2016. 

O’Neill, who won two league titles and earned qualification to the Europa League group stages as Shamrock Rovers boss, was appointed manager of Stoke City back in November and agreed to balance club and country commitments until after the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.  

Northern Ireland were due to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a play-off, with the winner of the Republic of Ireland and Slovakia awaiting in the final. 

However, the tournament has been rescheduled until next year and the play-offs now appear likely to take place in October, so O’Neill has decided to concentrate on Stoke. 

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the Irish FA I feel it is only fair that now is the right time for me to step aside,” he said, in a statement released by the Irish Football Association. 

I would have loved the opportunity to manage Northern Ireland in the Uefa 2020 play-off game versus Bosnia and Herzegovina and the chance to qualify for another major tournament, but the current situation means that this is no longer possible.

“It was important to leave the association and team in the strongest possible shape in order to not only have the best chance of qualifying for Euro 2021, but allow the new manager time to build upon the success that we have had during my eight-year tenure.

“It has been an honour and an enormous privilege to have had the opportunity to manage my country and I will treasure my time as manager of Northern Ireland forever.

“Throughout my time here, I have been fortunate to have worked with many great coaching, medical and support staff who have all contributed to our successes and shared in some great moments.

“As for my players, past and present, I would like to thank them all for an overwhelming level of commitment and professionalism that has helped to deliver so many unforgettable highs and great experiences for us all.

“I would also like to thank everyone at the Irish FA who have made the job a wonderful experience and especially Patrick Nelson [CEO], Leslie Caul and Gerry Mallon [IFA chairmen], Jim Shaw and David Martin [IFA Presidents] who have always been a great source of support.

“Finally, to the fans, thank you. It has been an honour and an enormous privilege to have had the opportunity to manage my country and I will treasure my time as manager of Northern Ireland forever. The support you have provided myself and the team over the years has been incredibly humbling.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie