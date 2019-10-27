This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Phelps says he 'never competed in a clean field once'

The 28-time Olympic medalist says positive tests should result in a lifetime ban.

By Business Insider Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 12:36 PM
55 minutes ago 2,392 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4869298
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MICHAEL PHELPS TOOK time out from his the third year of retirement from competitive swimming and to speak out about the doping issues impacting the sport.

The most decorated Olympian of all time told CNN that the current state of play “needs to change.”

Phelps, 34, has won 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds and believes he has ‘never competed in a clean field once.’

Doping controversies have taken an increasingly tight hold on sporting competitions across the globe. Russia was banned from the 2018 Olympics after a probe into doping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by saying that every country was guilty of doping.

“If you test positive once you should never be allowed to compete again,” Phelps said. In addition to speaking out about doping, he has been an advocate for mental health, water safety for children, and water conservation.

Phelps struggled with depression during his time as a competitive swimmer and has lent advice to other professional athletes during retirement, including Tiger Woods and Katie Ledecky. He told Business Insider in 2018 that it was a welcome change of pace to watch other swimmers but not participate himself.

“I love being around the pool, I love being around the sport, but I don’t miss that grind that I put my body through for 25 years to get myself to be ready to be able to compete at a high level,” Phelps said. “I’m very happy with, I guess, the other side where I get to just watch.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie