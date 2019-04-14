Former Tipp boss Ryan starts life as Na Piarsaigh manager with a win in Limerick SHC

MICHAEL RYAN GOT his tenure as Na Piarsaigh manager off to a winning start this afternoon, as his side ran out 22-point winners in the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC.

Former Tipperary hurling boss, Michael Ryan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The reigning champions saw off the challenge of South Liberties on a scoreline of 4-20 to 0-10.

Last year’s beaten finalists Doon came out on the wrong side of their clash with Patrickswell.

The sides went in 0-7 apiece at half time, but Patrickswell drove on in the second period to record a 1-13 to 0-10 victory.

Garryspillane and Murroe Boher couldn’t be separated as they finished 2-12 to 0-18.

Limerick SHC Results

