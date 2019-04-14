This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Tipp boss Ryan starts life as Na Piarsaigh manager with a win in Limerick SHC

Elsewhere, Patrickswell edged last year’s finalists, Doon.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 6:17 PM
8 minutes ago 342 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4591743

MICHAEL RYAN GOT his tenure as Na Piarsaigh manager off to a winning start this afternoon, as his side ran out 22-point winners in the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC.

Michael Ryan Former Tipperary hurling boss, Michael Ryan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The reigning champions  saw off the challenge of South Liberties on a scoreline of 4-20 to 0-10.

Last year’s beaten finalists Doon came out on the wrong side of their clash with Patrickswell.

The sides went in 0-7 apiece at half time, but Patrickswell drove on in the second period to record a 1-13 to 0-10 victory.

Garryspillane and Murroe Boher couldn’t be separated as they finished 2-12 to 0-18.

Limerick SHC Results

  • Garryspillane 2-12  – Murroe Boher 0-18
  • Na Piarsaigh 4-20 – South Liberties 0-10
  • Patrickswell 1-13 – Doon 0-10

