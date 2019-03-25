This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael Schumacher's son reportedly set to make F1 debut for Ferrari in Bahrain test

He was crowned European Champion at Formula Three level with Prema last year.

By AFP Monday 25 Mar 2019, 5:47 PM
Mick Schumacher (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Mick Schumacher (file pic).
Mick Schumacher (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

MICHAEL SCHUMACHER’S SON Mick is set to make his Formula One debut behind the wheel of a Ferrari test in Bahrain next month.

Auto Bild reported on Sunday that Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael, could appear at a young driver’s test in April.

Teams will be obliged to test young drivers for two days at the mid-season test in Bahrain on April 2 and 3.

On Monday, autosport.com reported that Schumacher will test the Ferrari SF90 on Tuesday 2 April, before taking the wheel for Alfa Romeo the following day.

The Alfa Romeo team have close links to Ferrari, who signed Schumacher as an academy driver in January.

Schumacher was crowned European Champion at Formula Three level with Prema last year, and will make the step up to Formula Two this season.

- © AFP, 2019

