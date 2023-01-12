Advertisement
Thursday 12 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
PA Winner, winner: Michael Smith with the Sid Waddell trophy last week.
# bully boy
Michael Smith begins life as world champion on a high
Smith kicked off the Bahrain Darts Masters with a resounding victory.
1 hour ago

MICHAEL SMITH MARKED his first outing since becoming world champion with a resounding victory in the opening round of the Bahrain Darts Masters.

Smith, who beat Michael van Gerwen in a high-class World Championship final at Alexandra Palace last week, eased to a 6-1 win over local Abdulnasser Yusuf.

Smith raced to a 5-0 lead in quick time, including 131 checkout on double 20, before his 62-year-old opponent drew huge cheers by taking a leg off the world number one on his television debut.

‘Bully Boy’ did not need to recreate the electric performance that saw him take what instantly became a contender for greatest leg of all time, but confirmed he remained the man to beat with an authoritative show.

Smith will face Dimitri van den Bergh in the quarter-finals after he edged a nailbiter against Alain Abiabi.

Of the eight Asian qualifiers taking on PDC regulars Abiabi came closet to scoring an upset, coming back from 4-1 down to force a deciding leg.

Resurgent Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld was making his World Series comeback, having last appeared at this level in 2019, and despatched Yuki Yamada 6-2 with three 180s along the way. He next meets Luke Humphries.

Reigning World Series champion Gerwyn Price got up and running with a 6-2 victory over Singapore’s Paul Lim, concluding with a 139 finish.

Fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton awaits after he romped to a 6-0 victory over Basem Mahmood with a three-dart average of 103.

Peter Wright curried favour in the hall by wearing the colours of the Bahrain flag on his shirt and defeated Toru Suzuki 6-3. He will play Rob Cross, who beat Nitin Kumar.

Press Association
