Michael Thomas breaks 17-year single-season record for catches in NFL

MICHAEL THOMAS broke the single-season record for catches in an NFL campaign, surpassing Marvin Harrison in the New Orleans Saints’ game with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Harrison set the record of 143 back in the 2002 season, but Thomas ended his near 17-year reign in the Saints’ 38-28 win in Nashville.

Thomas’ 11th catch of the game late in the fourth quarter marked his 144th reception of the season. He appeared to subsequently take the ball across the goal-line, but the touchdown was reversed on review.

However, he did find the endzone on his 145th catch two plays later as quarterback Drew Brees hit him for a two-yard score.

Victory moved the Saints to 12-3 on the season, tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFC.

