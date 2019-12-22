This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michael Thomas breaks 17-year single-season record for catches in NFL

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver starred against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 10:42 PM
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas catches a pass against the Tennessee Titans.
MICHAEL THOMAS broke the single-season record for catches in an NFL campaign, surpassing Marvin Harrison in the New Orleans Saints’ game with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Harrison set the record of 143 back in the 2002 season, but Thomas ended his near 17-year reign in the Saints’ 38-28 win in Nashville.

Thomas’ 11th catch of the game late in the fourth quarter marked his 144th reception of the season. He appeared to subsequently take the ball across the goal-line, but the touchdown was reversed on review.

However, he did find the endzone on his 145th catch two plays later as quarterback Drew Brees hit him for a two-yard score.

Victory moved the Saints to 12-3 on the season, tied with the San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFC.

