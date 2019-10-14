This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 October, 2019
Tottenham re-sign Dutch goalkeeper Vorm after releasing 35-year-old in June

Michel Vorm has now returned to the club in order to provide cover for Hugo Lloris.

By The42 Team Monday 14 Oct 2019, 10:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,330 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4851349
Vorm in action against PSV Eindhoven last season.
Vorm in action against PSV Eindhoven last season.
Vorm in action against PSV Eindhoven last season.

TOTTENHAM HAVE RE-SIGNED free agent goalkeeper Michel Vorm on a short-term deal to provide cover for injured skipper Hugo Lloris.

The 35-year-old had been without a club since being released by Tottenham when his contract expired at the end of last season.

However, with Lloris out for the rest of 2019 with an elbow injury sustained in the 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on 5 October, the Premier League side have moved to bring in Vorm until the end of the season.

Ex-Netherlands international Vorm, who made 47 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham during his previous five-season spell in north London, has again been assigned squad number 13.

He will likely act as back-up to Paulo Gazzaniga when Mauricio Pochettino’s side return to action with a home match against Watford next Saturday.

