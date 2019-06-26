Sensational Walshes take out world and European champions to seal two more medals in Minsk

TULLAMORE WELTERWEIGHT GRÁINNE Walsh has continued the Irish boxing team’s remarkable start to the 2019 European Games by sealing a fourth medal for her country in Minsk.

All four of Team Ireland’s medals across the Games have come in the ring, and three further Irish boxers could add to that tally when they box in their respective quarter-finals later today.

Walsh, 23, dumped out the reigning European queen and former World Championships bronze medalist Elina Gustafsson of Finland in her 69kg quarter-final, taking the fight on all five of the judges’ scorecards.

With a sensational display against the Finn, the former Shamrock Rovers footballer guarantees at least bronze in Belarus.

Gráinne Walsh is Ireland's latest European Games medalist. Source: Team Ireland

“I swear, this is what dreams are made of, like,” said the Spartacus BC boxer-puncher. “I’m actually a bit emotional but it’s a great achievement. I’m just delighted with myself.

“I felt my technique and my speed would be enough to beat her, and thank God I tried to stick to the plan as much as I could — as always.

“But I’m just delighted. I had to bite down hard. That’s two tough fights, now, in three days. But the job’s only half-done: I’m fully focused to go the whole way.

“First, aim for the podium, then you’re aiming all the way to the top. The more fights you have, the fitter you get, the sharper you get, so…

“I’m rearing to go for the next round!”

Gráinne Walsh celebrates her victory. Source: Bernard Dunne

Three-quarters of an hour earlier, Michaela Walsh — no relation — sealed Ireland’s third medal at the tournament.

The 26-year-old Belfast woman earned a deserved 4-1 split decision victory in the 57kg quarter-finals over Germany’s Ornella Wahner, the reigning world champion at the weight.

In reaching the last four, Walsh adds a guaranteed European Games medal to an already-stacked trophy cabinet: on the international stage, she has previously won European bronze, EU gold and two Commonwealth silvers.

Walsh joins Bray light-flyweight Regan Buckley and Portlaoise middleweight Michael Nevin in becoming the third Irish fighter to medal at these Games in Belarus, with four more still to fight in quarter-finals.

WATCH:



The final two minutes from the third & final round as @michaelaw57 secured her spot in the semi-final & at least a Bronze medal for @TeamIreland at #Minsk2019



Watch The European Games LIVE on eir sport 1! #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/qjhSjZuHTl — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 26, 2019

“I feel great,” said an excited Walsh.

I felt a bit surprised when I heard ‘split [decision]‘, but obviously I’m against the current world champion. And I just dethroned her.

“I tried to stick with my tactics but the coaches came up with a brilliant gameplan.

“I feel I’m just getting better, fight by fight. It was amazing to get that win. I’ve had a tough draw but that’ll make winning the gold medal more worth it!

Since she won gold at my weight, my eyes have been on her. I’ve wanted to fight her for a long time. And I actually boxed her as a Youth boxer in the semi-finals of the World Championships — she beat me by one point and she stole my dream of becoming a Youth world champion. But I wasn’t going to allow her steal my dream of becoming European Games champion.

“So I just visualised myself winning and stuck to the gameplan, and thankfully I’m into the next stage now,” Walsh added. “We can move on from that and get better.

I’m proud but I’m not satisfied. My aim is for a gold medal. I can celebrate now but I’ll move onto the next opponent. The job’s not done yet.

Today’s victory is the second time in just over a year that the Monkstown BC fighter has taken out the reigning world champion at a major tournament. Last June, at the European Championships in Sofia, she beat Italy’s Alessia Mesiano to reach the quarter-finals.

Walsh went on to claim bronze, losing a 3-2 split to Russian Daria Abramova in the last four.

