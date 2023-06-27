Walsh and Moorehouse advance to quarter-finals at European Games

DAINA MOOREHOUSE AND Michaela Walsh are both just one fight away from claiming a medal at the European Games and in the process, securing qualification for next summer’s Paris Olympics following their round of 16 fights in Poland today.

Moorhouse was awarded a straight decision (4-1) victory over Tetiana Kob of the Ukraine in her flyweight (50kg) fight, before Walsh claimed a unanimous decision (5-0) against Turkey’s Aysen Taskin in their featherweight (57kg) bout.

Moorehouse, of Wicklow/Enniskerry BC, is a two-time European champion and three-time Irish Senior champion.

Following a fast start, Moorehouse finished strongly to claim an impressive win against veteran fighter Kob, the reigning European champion at flyweight and a five-time major international medallist.

Commonwealth champion Walsh, 30, then powered past Taskin.

A seven-time major international medal winner overall and silver medallist at the last European Games in 2019, the Belfast/Monkstown ABC fighter proved too strong for her Turkish opponent as she advanced to the quarter-finals and took another step toward qualifying for a second Olympic Games.

Aoife O’Rourke is the final Irish fighter in the ring today, with her bout set for 6.15pm Irish time.

