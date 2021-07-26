Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 26 July 2021
Gracious Michaela Walsh exits Olympics after tough battle with Irma Testa

Another disappointing result for Irish boxing as Michaela Walsh’s Olympic debut ends in defeat.

By Maurice Brosnan Monday 26 Jul 2021
45 minutes ago 3,142 Views 2 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TEAM IRELAND SUFFERED another boxing defeat in Tokyo on Monday as Michaela Walsh lost out by unanimous decision to Italy’s Irma Testa in the women’s 57kg featherweight last 16. 

It comes shortly after captain Brendan Irvine was eliminated on a split decision by Carlo Paalam in the Kokugikan Arena.

The opening round saw Testa swing wildly but connect with little. It was close and cagey with Walsh edging it for three of the judges.  

The Italian police officer in training took control of the second and landed with a long jab. Walsh, who won bronze at the 2018 European Championships, struggled to dictate the pace and all five judges gave the second to Testa. 

The final round kicked off with a bruising exchange before the red corner found her range once more. The Belfast boxer remained competitive and while it looked closer than the unanimous decision suggests, the Italian earned her victory. 

“It was nip and tuck. She is very quick. She hits with tips and taps and moves. I felt it was a great fight. It was just her day today,” Walsh told RTE after her debut.

“My brother now, just rooting all the way for him. Hoping he can take it back for the Walsh household.” 

