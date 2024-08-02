Michaela Walsh bows out of Paris Olympics after defeat to European champion

IRELAND’S MICHAELA WALSH has been defeated by Bulgaria’s Svetlana Kamenova Staneva in the Women’s Featherweight 57kg division at the 2024 Olympics.

Walsh bows out of her second Games after losing the last-16 bout 5-0 to the European champion.

“It was a very close fight, I don’t think the score reflects that,” Walsh told RTÉ afterwards. “I’m happy with my performance, I probably could have done a bit more but it was a very cagey affair.”

She was the last Irish boxer to enter the fray amidst a frustrating Games for the team: eight of the 10 — including Walsh’s younger brother, Aidan — were eliminated in their first outing, while just Kellie Harrington remains in competition.

This was a tricky, tactical fight, though one which Staneva comfortably won as she largely dominated her Belfast-born opponent.

Walsh came out swinging in red, air punching towards the camera as she entered the ring first. Staneva cut a relaxed figure as she prepared to move through the gears.

It was a cagey encounter early on; Staneva taunting and teasing with her lead jab. Few shots landed overall, but the rangy southpaw was more clinical and won on all of the judge’s cards. 5-0.

Round Two was crucial. Walsh struggled to find her rhythm but produced a promising rally around the halfway mark. Then, she lunged onto the canvas, and Staneva soon regained the upper hand. Walsh responded well but shipped two big shots in the closing stages, and Staneva again dominated the judge’s scorecards. 4-1.

For Walsh to win, she needed a stoppage in the last. That never looked a reality as the Bulgarian began to express herself. Walsh dug deep, but it was a bridge too far — even with a Staneva warning and points deduction amidst a fiery exchange late on. 5-0.

The duo embraced in mutual respect afterwards, though the result was never in doubt.

IN THE BLUE CORNER.

Overall scores? 30-27 times four, and 29-28.

“It’s always hard when you’re down in the first round,” Walsh reflected in her TV interview.

“It was a very cagey first round. We didn’t catch each other much. Trying to chase it, I thought I done a lot better in the second round but it was 4-1 to her. And I thought I had a brilliant last round, but I’m not a judge. At the end of the day, I just go in to try and be the best. Unfortunately for me, today was her day. She’s a brilliant opponent, brilliant person, and I hope she can go all the way.

“There’s huge respect. We would be two of the best at the weight, we’ve actually never boxed each other so it was great to have such an amazing opponent, but just unfortunately today, it wasn’t meant to be.”

Walsh was overcome with emotion as she wrapped up in front of the cameras. “I don’t know what the future holds,” the 31-year-old said, “but I’m so proud to be here with my brother and the rest of my team-mates.

“We’ll push Kellie all the way now to the final — and hopefully [she will win] gold.”