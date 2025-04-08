Nash's impact, Beirne's breakdown, Munster's magnificent scramble

TEDDY THOMAS SHOULD have finished on the outside, there’s no doubt.

But that same big moment of missed La Rochelle opportunity said much about Munster’s resilience last Saturday. Their never-say-die defensive scramble was the most prominent feature of a 25-24 win at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

As they now get set to go up against a Bordeaux team capable of scintillating attack, Munster will need another show of that relentless work-rate and physical effort.

In the moments before Thomas makes his decision to cut back in, we see examples of Munster’s unwillingness to quit. That attitude will have pleased defence coach Denis Leamy more than anything else.

The Thomas chance stems from a La Rochelle scrum five metres out, from where they move the ball wide.

Out-half Jack Crowley and openside flanker John Hodnett, highlighted below, prove key to denying La Rochelle out wide.

Initially, Crowley and Hodnett are concerned about Tawera Kerr-Barlow arcing away from the scrum.

As Kerr-Barlow then passes, we see the Munster duo continue to work across from the inside.

Ihaia West hits Teddy Thomas and the outside centre straightens up to carry, which again causes Crowley and Hodnett to slow down in case Thomas breaks Tom Farrell’s tackle.

But Thomas gets an offload away to West and suddenly Munster look like they’re in trouble.

Fullback Thaakir Abrahams has had to bite in on opposite number Dillyn Leyds, leaving La Rochelle right wing Jack Nowell in space.

As West plays a bridge pass over Abrahams’ head, he turns back out and sprints to catch up on Nowell.

But it’s fair to say that without the simultaneous effort from Crowley and Hodnett to corner-flag, Nowell would have a great shot at finishing.

If it were just Abrahams chasing across, he would need a miracle tackle to stop Nowell scoring, but the work-rate from Crowley and Hodnett dissuades Nowell from attempting a finish in the corner.

He instead steps back inside, where he’s met by the next wave of catch-up defenders in left wing Andrew Smith and centre Seán O’Brien.

Despite stopping Nowell, there is clearly still major danger for Munster.

So they have to scramble again.

We can see Smith getting back to his feet below.

La Rochelle make a carry infield.

And as they then get set to move the ball left again, we see Smith sprinting behind the ruck to get over to the far side for Munster.

Smith communicates as he sprints.

He’s signalling for right wing Calvin Nash [green below] to push wider so Smith can join the defensive line on Nash’s inside.

Smith never lets up as he gets all the way towards the edge of the Munster line on their right-hand side.

When he gets to this point, Smith would ideally shoot up and cover Leyds, meaning Munster would be man-on with Nash covering Thomas out wide.

But with the defenders inside him having been sat down by Uini Atonio’s slick circle pass out the back to West, Smith feels he needs to try and stop the ball on West or at least pressure the out-half’s pass.

So he bites down on West, triggering Nash to bite in on Leyds.

Nash’s alertness in reacting to Smith biting down on West is key here because the Munster right wing puts Leyds under major pressure.

So although Leyds gets the ball away before he’s hit by Nash, it’s not a clean, powerful pass and the ball bounces before reaching Thomas.

There’s still no doubt that Thomas should score. It’s the rugby equivalent of an open goal. His acceleration would almost certainly allow him to finish on the outside.

One of the main reasons Thomas doesn’t try to do that is the effort of Munster props Oli Jager and Josh Wycherley.

Jager and Wycherley start the phase on the other side of Munster’s posts, as we see below.

When the ball passes them by, they sprint cross-field, determined not to give up on what truly looks like a lost cause.

Jager and Wycherley’s effort helps to convince Thomas to cut back inside after he has stopped to collect the bouncing ball.

A combination of Farrell, Beirne, and Wycherley get Thomas to ground.

That gives Munster time to fold a few more defenders to the right-hand side and on the next phase, they hold La Rochelle up over the tryline.

Reda Wardi attempts to burrow over but Gavin Coombes, Nash, and Hodnett combine to hold him up.

It’s a sickening missed chance for La Rochelle and a massive win for Munster as they get a goal line drop-out.

This was almost literally a lost cause but the work-rate from the likes of Jager and Wycherley had a part in Thomas making the wrong decision.

Just two minutes and 24 seconds later, Coombes scores a cracking blockdown try for Munster.

There were many instances of Munster doing just enough to hold on in this game, starting in the opening minute when it appeared La Rochelle had scored a brilliant try.

However, a TMO intervention showed that Thomas had put a foot in touch before delivering the assisting offload.

La Rochelle’s slick passing moves the ball wide right and into promising space, with Smith having to bite in, which leaves Munster fullback Abrahams in a tricky spot.

It’s a two-on-one out on the edge as flanker Oscar Jégou accelerates, keen to fix Abrahams before passing to Thomas on the outside.

But Abrahams doesn’t bite in on Jégou, instead deciding to back off.

Abrahams is giving second row Jean Kleyn time to keep working hard across towards Jégou, while also leaving himself available to jockey out onto Thomas if the pass goes.

Kleyn works very hard to get close to Jégou, who decides to pass.

And though Abrahams can’t stick a tackle on Thomas, he does just about enough to unbalance him into touch.

It’s the first defensive scramble on a day that was full of them.

La Rochelle continue to pile on the early pressure, but we see Munster’s first breakdown turnover on a day that was also full of those moments of jackaling brilliance.

Hodnett works well with back row partner Peter O’Mahony in this instance.

Wardi is the ball carrier for La Rochelle and Hodnett chops in low to take out his legs instantly.

With Hodnett stopping Wardi dead, O’Mahony hammers his upper body to ensure a dominant collision.

O’Mahony’s presence also lures the supporting UJ Seuteni into clearing him away from the tackle, while the Munster blindside flanker shows his smarts by grabbing Jégou on his way down.

In an example of the ‘dark arts,’ O’Mahony wraps his left arm around Jégou to make sure the La Rochelle flanker comes to ground and out of the game.

That all leaves the door open for Hodnett to rebound to his feet and jackal for a relieving turnover penalty.

A yellow card for left wing Smith is followed by La Rochelle taking the lead with a powerful Levani Botia try in the 11th minute.

With the home side sensing their chance to open up some scoreboard breathing room, 14-man Munster have to continue to dig in defensively in the opening quarter.

In the instance below, hooker Diarmuid Barron does well to turn back out onto the slaloming Thomas and land a powerful tackle when it looks like the La Rochelle centre might go all the way.

Barron provides a double effort as he jackals with Beirne, slowing the La Rochelle recycle down.

On the next phase, Will Skelton throws a loose offload and Munster get the ball back.

In the passage before Smith returns, Beirne starts alongside a defensive ruck.

As the home side sweep the ball wide, Beirne scrambles back across the pitch.

That means that when Nowell throws an offload back inside, Beirne is in position to force a knock-on from Seuteni.

Smith returns to restore Munster to 15 men and with West then going to the sin bin, the Irish province equalise through Craig Casey’s converted try.

Yet there is more serious pressure for Munster to withstand before half time.

Hodnett intervenes on one La Rochelle visit to the Munster 22, stripping the ball from mammoth second row Skelton.

Skelton has initially bounced Beirne off but Kleyn does an excellent job of wrapping him up and Hodnett targets the ball, reefing it out with his left hand for another Munster turnover.

La Rochelle keep probing for a second try that would be a big psychological blow before the interval, but Munster keep clinging on.

In the instance below, Nash has to recover back on his inside shoulder to drag the surging Thomas down.

Initially, Nash is worried about a wider pass from West to Leyds.

But West squares up at the line, fixing Farrell and slipping a short ball to the accelerating Thomas.

So Nash has to turn in late and dive to scrag Thomas.

Nash’s tackle denies Thomas a shot at finishing, which is a realistic possibility given the speed he’s moving at.

The tackle also allows Coombes to jackal and he nearly wins the ball back for Munster.

Munster do then concede a penalty, but La Rochelle taking the three points feels like a small win given the pressure Munster were under.

Nash makes a brilliant impact straight from kick-off in the second half, chasing Crowley’s restart and earning a breakdown penalty.

O’Mahony’s contribution is important again as he nearly strips the ball from La Rochelle second row Thomas Lavault.

We can see above how that leaves the ball on a plate for Nash to pounce after he helps Lavault down to the ground.

It’s not the clearest of releases ever, but the match officials are happy and Munster instantly eke back three points through Crowley’s penalty.

Just two minutes later, Nash called on to make a crucial double intervention down the other end as La Rochelle look to respond.

The French side use a clever set-piece play and Skelton offloads to wing Hoani Bosmorin, with Nash closing up from the backfield to tackle him.

It’s also worth nothing that the other tackler, Hodnett, started this phase on the far side of the ruck but worked hard to track across and tackle Bosmorin.

Hodnett and Nash combine to stop Bosmorin.

As we can see below, Nash is on the ground after playing his part in the tackle.

But the Munster wing appreciates that the job is not complete as he rolls backwards and up onto his feet, before immediately heading towards the corner flag to cover another surge by La Rochelle up that left-hand side.

With fullback Abrahams having stayed on the far side of the field, Nash’s awareness and work-rate prove to be try-saving.

West gets an offload away to Jégou, who would score but for Nash’s intervention.

It’s another vital defensive scramble as Nash denies La Rochelle the chance to push ahead.

Just over a minute later, Thomas misses his chance to score.

Coombes and Smith’s tries then give Munster a dream lead of 22-10 before the La Rochelle onslaught resumes. It’s all hands on deck as Ian Costello’s side dig in to keep hold of the lead until the final whistle.

In the example below, scrum-half Casey strips La Rochelle replacement hooker Quentin Lespiaucq as he shears off a maul, the ball spilling into touch for a Munster lineout.

A questionable penalty try and yellow card for Alex Kendellen with 15 minutes left leaves Munster back under the pump.

Though Crowley’s classy drop goal gives the 14-man visitors a hint more comfort, they have to front up again as La Rochelle look to lean on their numerical advantage.

In the 71st minute, a long pass from Thomas sees Leyds get outside Smith, who is now on the right wing in a rejigged Munster backline following Abrahams’ departure with cramp.

So it’s suddenly a very dangerous situation for Munster because Nash, now at fullback, could be left in a two-on-one with Leyds and Bosmorin running at him.

But Smith makes a superb recovery as he turns out and scrambles back on Leyds, managing to stretch out and tackle him.

We can see above how Nash backs off to buy Smith time, trusting him to get back and tackle Leyds.

The fact that Smith is the one to tackle Leyds also means that Nash is still up on his feet and can instantly jackal.

As Nash goes after the ball, Smith also swings himself back up onto his feet and combines with Nash for a rousing turnover penalty.

O’Mahony offers his approval from the touchline.

However, La Rochelle are soon back on the attack after a Munster knock-on.

This time it’s Beirne who lifts the siege.

He takes advantage of a double tackle by Niall Scannell and Crowley, who are highlighted below.

Scannell drops in low on Jégou, sliding down to his left ankle.

Jégou refuses to go down but Crowley grapples with him having tackled the La Rochelle flanker’s upper body.

Crowley’s fight in the tackle is crucial because it draws the supporting Matthias Haddad into driving into the Munster out-half, looking to tackle the tackler and remove him from the contest.

And because Crowley manages to drive Jégou back upfield, the second supporting player, Lespiaucq, ends up ahead of the ball as the tackle is completed.

Kerr-Barlow is on the scene but has no interest in engaging in the breakdown, so this is an open invitation to a jackal as hungry as Beirne.

He shows superb accuracy and balance to get straight onto the ball.

Kerr-Barlow attempts to rip the ball away but even with Jégou’s body in front of him, Beirne has the strength to win that battle and the penalty.

Yet just before Kendellen’s return from the bin, La Rochelle finally cross for a converted Bosmorin score.

25-24 with two and a half minutes left.

Beirne wins another breakdown turnover down in the La Rochelle 22, but Scannell is then pinged for sealing off and the hosts get one last chance.

Munster have to survive a final defensive set and it’s Beirne whose jackal qualities draw the final game-sealing turnover penalty.

Wycherley tackles Jégou and once again, the supporting player, Judicaël Cancoriet, looks to remove the Munster tackler from an upper-body tackle.

That leaves Jégou exposed on the ground and as Beirne swoops in for the kill, the La Rochelle flanker can’t resist rolling forward to protect the ball.

It wouldn’t be Munster if there wasn’t one additional dollop of drama, but as Andrea Piardi reviews Wycherley’s tackle for head contact, he sticks with his initial decision that Jégou was dipping down into the contact.

And after a day of chasing and scrambling, Munster have their Champions Cup quarter-final.