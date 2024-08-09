Micheál Donoghue back in club management in Galway 24 hours after quitting Dublin job

MICHEÁL DONOGHUE IS back in management in Galway less than 24 hours after stepping down as Dublin hurling boss but while he is the favourite to take charge of the Tribesmen again, his main focus for the moment is with his native club Clarinbridge.

Donoghue was on the sideline as Clarinbridge opened the Galway SHC title race with a 2-21 to 0-15 win over Moycullen at Pearse Stadium.

Donoghue is part of a management team headed by his former Clarinbridge teammate David Forde as they try to guide the club to their third Galway title, with Donoghue having been centre-back when they won it in 2001 and then managed them to win it in 2010 before going on to win the All-Ireland club title.

Donoghue, who stepped down as Galway manager in 2019 after guiding them to All-Ireland glory two years earlier, is the strong favourite to take charge again.

But while that process is taking place he’s busy with his club, with his son Cian playing at midfield as they ousted Moycullen with county player Evan Niland hitting 1-16 in a superb display of shooting.

Elsewhere, goals from Anthony Burns and Bobby Feeney helped Loughrea defeat neighbours Craughwell by 2-22 to 1-19, while Tommy Larkins scored a 1-24 to 3-15 win over Gort.