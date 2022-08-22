Micheál Donoghue's first task is to ensure a key man commits to the hurlers next year

ONE GALWAY MAN replaces another as Micheál Donoghue takes the reins in the capital.

It was always going to take a high-profile appointment to spark some excitement back into Dublin hurling. The arrival of the former All-Ireland winning manager has certainly done that.

After a promising league, Mattie Kenny’s fourth year in charge concluded with a disappointing Leinster round robin exit on scoring difference.

Since Kenny vacated the position in early July, a host of big names were linked with replacing him.

Davy Fitzgerald, Derek McGrath, Eddie Brennan, Anthony Daly, Pat Gilroy and Anthony Cunningham were all discussed at one stage or another.

There were no whispers associating Donoghue with the job, making his appointment somewhat of a surprise. It was quite the coup for John Costello, similar to how Galway managed to keep their surprise move for Henry Shefflin under wraps last winter.

Indeed, before Shefflin was announced in Galway, it was no secret that Donoghue held discussions about returning to the job where he delivered the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017.

Ultimately, he decided to pull out of the race, which paved the way for Shefflin to take charge.

Donoghue hasn’t been involved at inter-county level since his departure from Galway in August 2019, amid speculation his relationship with the county board had deteriorated.

Advertisement

During his four-year tenure with the Tribesmen, he delivered two Leinster titles, National League honours and two appearances in the All-Ireland final, one of which was resulted in victory.

Since he departed the only silverware of note Galway have added was as joint-winners of the Division 1 league in 2021.

He is an excellent choice to bring Dublin hurling forward.

On a practical level, the motorway from Galway to Dublin will mean the commute isn’t an arduous journey, even if it is a four-hour round-trip.

Donoghue will focus on installing a high performance culture in the capital. His backroom team of Francis Forde, Noel Larkin and Shane O’Brien are all highly experienced and knowledgeable hurling coaches.

His quiet, unassuming demeanour has been compared to how Jim Gavin conducted his business.

Donoghue also has a similarly ruthless streak. After his first season over Galway, he wielded the axe, dropping former captains Fergal Moore, David Collins and Andy Smyth, plus veterans Cyril Donnellan and Iarla Tannian from the squad.

After largely continuing with Anthony Cunningham’s panel in his first year, it was a major shake-up from Donoghue as he put his faith in youth.

In the same off-season, Donoghue also poached S&C coach Lukasz Kirszenstein from Tipperary, where he previously worked as coach under Eamon O’Shea. It wasn’t a popular move in the Premier County.

Ultimately those big calls proved to be the right ones as Galway lifted the All-Ireland title the following September.

Donoghue may well decide to make similarly ruthless decisions with some older members of the Dublin panel.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

He’s not facing an easy task in Dublin. Their Leinster final appearance in 2021 was the county’s first since 2015.

Kenny operated off a small playing pool last season, although there is still undoubted talent in the squad.

Paddy Smyth, Daire Gray, Conor Burke, Donal Burke, Rian McBride and Ronan Hayes are all under the age of 25 and good enough for Donoghue to build his team around.

Shane Barrett (26), Cian Boland (27), Chris Crummey (28), Sean Moran (29) and Danny Sutcliffe (30) will also be central figures.

But his first big job is ensuring Eoghan O’Donnell commits to the small ball code next season. The 2022 Dublin hurling skipper joined Dessie Farrell’s football squad last summer following the hurlers’ early exit and made his debut in the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Cork.

A dual role is viewed as unsustainable in the modern game. Recognised as one of the best full-backs in hurling, the 26-year-old’s head may be turned at the prospect of competing for All-Irelands with the footballers.

Farrell’s decision to commit to a further two years in charge of the Sky Blues will trigger concerns that O’Donnell could be lost to the county hurlers next season.

He lined out at midfield for Whitehall Colmcilles in their Dublin SFC win over Castleknock last weekend.

Getting O’Donnell onside would be a major boost to Donoghue, particularly given the number of players they’ve lost to the football squad over the years.

Tick that particular box and it will be a positive start for the Donoghue era.