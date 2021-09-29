Micheál Donoghue rules out Galway job return - report

ALL-IRELAND WINNING boss Micheál Donoghue has withdrawn from the race to become the next Galway hurling manager, according to reports in the county.

The Clarinbridge man — who led the Tribe to a famous Liam MacCarthy victory in 2017 — was thought to be the frontrunner to replace Shane O’Neill, but he no longer wishes to be considered, according to Galway Bay FM.

O’Neill departed after two seasons in charge following a championship campaign where they lost to Dublin and Waterford.

Galway chairman Pat Kearney told The42 this week says the county board are confident a new manager will be unveiled by the first week in October.

“The negotiations are going on at the moment,” Kearney said. “The hurling chairman (Paul Bellew) set a date for it in early October and we’re hoping that deadline will be met.

“The clubs have nominations and the process has moved onto the next stage. Discussions are going on with interested parties this week.

“Paul Bellew has given an undertaking that the manager will be appointed by the first week in October.”

With Donoghue’s reported decision to withdraw, former Clare and Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald is perhaps the most high-profile candidate.

Brian Hanley, Johnny Kelly and Jeffrey Lynskey have also been linked with the position in recent weeks.

