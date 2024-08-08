Micheál Donoghue steps down as Dublin hurling manager after two seasons in charge

MICHEÁL DONOGHUE HAS stepped down as manager of the Dublin hurlers after two seasons in charge.

Donoghue, who was appointed to the role ahead of the 2023 campaign, guided Dublin to a Leinster final this year where they were defeated by Kilkenny. They subsequently bowed out of the championship after losing out to Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Under Donoghue, Dublin qualified out of the Leinster round-robin series in back-to-back seasons.

“I have informed the Dublin County Board that I am stepping down as Dublin Senior Hurling Manager,” Donoghue said in a statement released by Dublin GAA this evening.

“I would like to thank the panel and backroom team for their tireless work over the past two years.

“I was very fortunate to work with a very talented panel of players and I look forward to watching their progress over the coming seasons.

“I also thank the Dublin County Board officers and staff for their support and help. And I also want to acknowledge the support of Clubs across the county and supporters during my tenure.

“I wish Dublin hurling every success in the future.”

