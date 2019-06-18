This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Michel Platini arrested in investigation into 2022 Qatar World Cup

Former Uefa president taken into custody by French anti-corruption police.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 10:14 AM
41 minutes ago 5,208 Views 16 Comments
Platini: banned from football for four years for ethics violations.
Image: Apaydin Alain/ABACA
Image: Apaydin Alain/ABACA

FORMER UEFA PRESIDENT Michel Platini has been arrested in connection with a probe into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

The French football legend was taken into custody by French anti-corruption police investigating the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to the gas-rich Gulf state, a source close to the investigation said.

Qatar was named to host the World Cup in a decision that triggered controversy over its suitability amid allegations of corruption.

Platini, 63, led European football’s governing body from 2007 until 2015 when he was banned from football for four years for ethics violations including receiving €1.8 million payment from the disgraced former head of Fifa, Sepp Blatter.

More to follow…

 © – AFP 2019

