Michelle O'Neill named as assistant ref for Women's Champions League final

IRELAND’S MICHELLE O’NEILL has been named as an assistant referee for the Women’s Champions League final next month.

The Wexford woman will run the line during Barcelona’s clash with Wolfsburg in Eindhoven on 3 June, with Wales’ Cheryl Foster given the whistle for this season’s European showpiece.

Advertisement

O’Neill has been already been included on the list of assistant match officials for this summer’s World Cup, and has previously officiated Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

Congratulations to Michelle O'Neill who has been appointed to the @UWCL Final refereeing team.



The League of Ireland Official will be an Assistant Referee for the Final between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg in Eindhoven. #LOI pic.twitter.com/lzL5avQLxR — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) May 22, 2023

Franca Overtoom of the Netherlands has been named as the assistant opposite O’Neill for next month’s European showpiece, with England’s Anne Aspinall in reserve.

The fourth official for Barca-Wolfsburg will be Rebecca Welch, also from England.

The Women’s Champions League final will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News channel.