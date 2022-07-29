Michelle Smith's 25-year-old record broken as Irish duo advance in Commonwealth Games

DANIEL WIFFEN and Victoria Catterson both produced impressive performances as they advanced to the Commonwealth Games finals in Irish record times today.

Swimming in the 200m Freestyle at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, Catterson broke Michelle Smith’s 25-year-old record, progressing to the final in seventh position overall.

The previous record stood at 1:59.93, with the Ards swimmer clocking a time of 1:59.86, in the process becoming just the second Irish woman to go under the two-minute mark.

Meanwhile, Wiffen beat his own Irish record of 3:48.75, coming in first place with a time of 3:47.43 in the 400m Freestyle Heat.

The 21-year-old was the fastest swimmer after three heats and consequently goes into this evening’s final as the top seed.

Also representing Northern Ireland was Bethany Firth, who finished 18th overall in the 200m Freestyle with a time of 2:08.34.

Grace Davison produced a time of 2:10.00 to come 19th overall also in the 200m Freestyle.

Kaitlyn McCaw, swimming in the 100m Butterfly, registered a time of 1:02.60 to finish 24th.

Wiffen (race time: 19.07) and Catterson (19.25) are both due to compete again later this evening, as is Barry McClements (19.48), who will be taking part in the Men’s 100 Backstroke S9.