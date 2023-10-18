All-Ireland-winning manager Mick Bohan staying on with Dublin

DUBLIN LGFA HAS announced that Mick Bohan will be staying on for one more term as manager after guiding the team to All-Ireland glory in 2023.

This will be Bohan’s eighth consecutive season in charge having managed Dublin to five All-Ireland titles since coming on board in 2017. He led his charges to an All Ireland four-in-a-row from 2017 to 2020, along with two league titles in 2018 and 2021.

Dublin lost out to Meath in their quest for five-in-a-row in 2021 before reclaiming the Brendan Martin Cup this year after getting the better of Kerry.

Bohan was previously in charge of the Dublin Ladies in 2003 and was a selector when they captured their first senior Leinster title in 2002. His management and backroom teams will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

