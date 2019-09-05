'When the goal went in it was like the days of old' - McCarthy hails atmosphere and players' character

THE OLD VERITIES of Irish football were on show tonight – a spirited rally and a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against superior opponents, and a raucous Lansdowne Road.

McCarthy’s reign ended in a poisonous, rancorous air against the Swiss back in 2002 with the crowd baying for the exiled Roy Keane, but although the pubs were full of chatter about Keane ahead of kick-off, this was a throwback to happier times.

“The atmosphere was fabulous”, McCarthy told his post-match press conference. “When the goal went in it was like the days of old; Jack’s days, my days in qualifying for the World Cup. The atmosphere was fabulous and I’d like to thank the fans for that.

“They rallied behind us. We’ve had lots of goodwill, I have certainly, and the players have despite the other stuff that’s been going on.

“The way the lads have conducted themselves, how they played in Denmark, has helped people believe in the team again. Certainly that result tonight will help.”

Those tattooed instincts of spirit and resilience helped Ireland claw back a deficit against a better side, admitted McCarthy.

“The stoic nature of the players, the durability of them to keep going: they gave me everything, they are brilliant. We’re not the best team in the group, but I tell you what, you’re going to have to pull us down before we give up. That’s a lovely trait.

“My teams with Ireland that I’ve played in and managed, that’s always been a wonderful trait.”

Another recurring trait for Ireland is their habit of playing better when they fall behind, and this game mirrored the draw in Denmark. In Copenhagen they fell behind in the 76th minute and equalised in the 85th; tonight those minutes respectively read 74 and 85 again.

I did change the shape of the team. I put Scott Hogan on and went 4-4-2 and a bit gung-ho, if we’d got beaten 2-0 we’d have been beaten 2-0. And it’s similar to what Denmark did, they scored and probably tried to shut up shop a bit. It certainly changed and we played better, I agree. There’s no way we will play that way all the time, we went 4-4-2 and it was as much down to them as anything.

“I think they were surprised by our attitude at the end, never underestimate us; they are a great bunch of lads.”

McCarthy said he was delighted that David McGoldrick got off the mark with his first international goal – “It’s all the heading practice TC used to give him, he’s made him head it. I’m delighted for him, I’ve always trusted David McGoldrick” – and said his side may need to “circle the wagons” in the return group game with the Swiss in Geneva next month.

Ireland lead Switzerland by six points in the group having played an additional two games, and are three clear of Denmark having played an extra game. Attention now switches to a friendly with Bulgaria in Dublin on Tuesday, with Jack Byrne likely to be involved as McCarthy rotates his starting XI.