Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
'I will work as hard as I can to make things right' - Fans' chants leave Mick McCarthy under pressure at Cardiff

A 4-0 loss to West Brom means Cardiff have lost five of their last six games.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 12:34 PM
28 minutes ago 666 Views 0 Comments
Mick McCarthy.
Image: PA
MICK MCCARTHY HAS vowed to do all he can to turn around Cardiff City’s wretched start to the Championship season.

Last night’s 4-0 loss at home to West Brom was Cardiff’s fifth defeat in six league games, and came off the back of a 5-1 hammering to Blackburn. With their side sliding to 16th in the league, some Cardiff fans chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ in McCarthy’s direction. 

“I will do all I can to turn it around. The players are bitterly disappointed… I can’t complain [with the fans’ reaction] with the results that we have had.

“The away fans singing it at me doesn’t bother me one bit, but the home fans doing it? That’s a completely different ballgame, but I can’t say we don’t deserve it, because we aren’t playing well,” he added.

“We will work hard to turn this around. Whether we get back to the form of last year I don’t know but we need to try.”

McCarthy made an instant impression when he took charge at the start of the year, with a six-game winning streak putting them in contention for the play-offs, but a tail-off in results saw them finish eighth. This season has been a very different story, and the Bluebirds’ only win in their last seven games was against second-from-bottom Nottingham Forest. 

The former Ireland manager also defended his team selection against West Brom, in which he partly eschewed attack to pick five centre-backs, Irish underage international Mark McGuinness among them. 

“I don’t think it backfired in terms of the performances of Ciaron Brown and Mark McGuinness, because I thought they were very good to be quite honest with you,” McCarthy told WalesOnline

“But we weren’t going to shore it up or make a difference… we needed a clean sheet [after the defeat to Blackburn].

“It was just a bad start, within five minutes, it’s an unbelievable strike five minutes in. Could we have got a block? Probably. But Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown have done themselves proud. I was delighted with their performances.”

Gavin Cooney
