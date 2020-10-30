Mick McCarthy in line to take over at Cypriot side APOEL

McCarthy during his second spell managing Ireland.

McCarthy during his second spell managing Ireland.

MICK MCCARTHY LOOKS set to become manager of Cyprus’ most successful club, APOEL FC.

The 61-year-old has been out of a job since leaving his role with the Ireland international side in April.

APOEL announced this morning that the ex-Millwall, Sunderland and Wolves boss will be in Nicosia for discussions tomorrow, and he is also set to attend their league game at home to current leaders Apollon.

McCarthy actually managed Ireland in a 4-0 win at APOEL’s GSP Stadium in March 2001.

Two wins, two draws and three defeats this season mean reigning champions APOEL sit 10th in the Cypriot First Division.

Manager Marinos Ouzounidis was sacked on Monday due to the poor run of form, which also saw them lose out to Czech outfit Slovan Liberec in the Europa League play-offs.

