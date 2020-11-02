Ex-Ireland boss Mick McCarthy confirmed as new manager of Cypriot club APOEL

APOEL FC HAVE announced the appointment of Mick McCarthy as their new manager.

The 61-year-old takes charge of the most successful club in Cyprus on a deal that runs until May 2022.

McCarthy, who will be assisted again by Terry Connor, returns to management after his second spell as Ireland boss ended in April.

APOEL had been on the hunt for a new manager since Marinos Ouzounidis was sacked last week with the club sitting in 10th place in the 14-team Cypriot top flight.

Having reached the last 32 of the Europa League last season, APOEL failed to make the group stages this season after losing to Slovan Liberec in a play-off.

The club has won 28 Cypriot titles, the most recent of which came at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

It’s a first club post for McCarthy since he left Ipswich Town in April 2018. The former Ireland defender has also previously been at the helm of Millwall, Sunderland and Wolves.