BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Ex-Ireland boss Mick McCarthy confirmed as new manager of Cypriot club APOEL

The 61-year-old takes charge of the most successful club in Cyprus on a deal that runs until May 2022.

By Paul Dollery Monday 2 Nov 2020, 11:52 AM
11 minutes ago 803 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5252199
Mick McCarthy: back in management in Cyprus.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Mick McCarthy: back in management in Cyprus.
Mick McCarthy: back in management in Cyprus.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

APOEL FC HAVE announced the appointment of Mick McCarthy as their new manager.

The 61-year-old takes charge of the most successful club in Cyprus on a deal that runs until May 2022.

McCarthy, who will be assisted again by Terry Connor, returns to management after his second spell as Ireland boss ended in April.

APOEL had been on the hunt for a new manager since Marinos Ouzounidis was sacked last week with the club sitting in 10th place in the 14-team Cypriot top flight.

Having reached the last 32 of the Europa League last season, APOEL failed to make the group stages this season after losing to Slovan Liberec in a play-off.

The club has won 28 Cypriot titles, the most recent of which came at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

It’s a first club post for McCarthy since he left Ipswich Town in April 2018. The former Ireland defender has also previously been at the helm of Millwall, Sunderland and Wolves.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie