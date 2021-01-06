Mick McCarthy sacked by Cypriot club after just two months in charge

MICK MCCARTHY HAS been sacked as manager of Cypriot side Apoel Nicosia after just two months in charge.

The decision was announced after a 2-1 defeat away to eighth-placed Doxa last night, where Republic of Ireland international Jack Byrne made his debut with a late cameo.

That result left Apoel a point clear the relegation zone with two games in hand.

It was also a fourth-straight defeat for new boss McCarthy following his appointment in November, which made him the side’s 14th manager in the last five years.

There was mounting pressure on McCarthy’s position at the club, and he told the press that their latest defeat was unacceptable.

He also responded to questions surrounding his future by saying it is not his decision, but that he intended to try and turn things around ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ermis.

But today’s announcement seals his departure from the most successful side in the history of the Cypriot top flight, Terry Connor also leaving his role as assistant manager.

McCarthy took over Apoel after his second spell as Ireland boss ended last April. It was also his first club management job since he left Ipswich Town in April 2018.