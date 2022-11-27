Republic of Ireland's first-ever manager Mick Meagan dies aged 88

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S first-ever manager Mick Meagan has died at the age of 88.

Meagan, who was also capped 17 times as a player for Ireland, managed the national side from 1969 to 1971 when the selection committee process for the Irish team was ended.

During his playing career, the Dubliner also won an English league title with Everton and enjoyed stints with Drogheda, Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers.

The FAI has published a statement to pay tribute to his memory.

“The Football Association of Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former Republic of Ireland manager and player Mick Meagan.

“We have lost a truly great Irish football man with Mick’s passing,” said FAI President Gerry McAnaney.

“Mick was a history maker with our international team, he contributed so much to Everton, Huddersfield Town and Halifax Town in England and across the League of Ireland during his time as a player and a manager.

“Our thoughts are with all the Meagan family and their many friends at this difficult time. At dheis De go raibh a hanam.”