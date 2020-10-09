BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Bad weather prevents Mick Schumacher’s Formula One debut

Michael Schumacher’s son was set to drive for Alfa Romeo in Friday’s opening practice session.

By Press Association Friday 9 Oct 2020, 11:57 AM
52 minutes ago 971 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5228640
Mick Schumacher had been set to drive on Friday morning.
Image: Matthias Schrader
Mick Schumacher had been set to drive on Friday morning.
Mick Schumacher had been set to drive on Friday morning.
Image: Matthias Schrader

MICK SCHUMACHER WAS denied his Formula One debut after opening practice for the Eifel Grand Prix was abandoned due to bad weather.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, had been set to drive for Alfa Romeo in place of Antonio Giovinazzi.

But persistent drizzle and low clouds meant the medical helicopter could not fly at the Nurburgring, with the decision eventually taken to call off the running.

The second practice session, scheduled for 3pm local time, was also in doubt with bad weather forecast to continue throughout the day.

Schumacher, the 21-year-old who leads F1’s feeder series Formula Two, will have to wait for his maiden grand prix outing. British driver Callum Ilott had also been due to make his first appearance, driving for Haas.

Lewis Hamilton headed into the 11th round of the campaign with a 44-point lead over Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the championship.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Hamilton was also bidding to match Schumacher’s victory record of 91 wins on Sunday.

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella break down Andy Farrell’s latest 35-man Ireland squad and welcome the news that Joe Schmidt is back in the game:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie