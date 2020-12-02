BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 2 December 2020
Mick Schumacher to race in Formula One next season as Haas announce 2021 team

The 21-year-old German could wrap up the Formula Two championship in Bahrain this weekend.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 8:36 AM
Mick Schumacher will drive for Haas next year.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MICK SCHUMACHER, THE son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has been confirmed as a Formula One driver for 2021.

Thirty years after his father was handed his debut by Jordan, 21-year-old Mick will line up at the season-opening grand prix in Melbourne for Haas on 21 March.

The German, who could wrap up the Formula Two championship in Bahrain this weekend, has signed a multi-year deal to race with the American team.

“The prospect of being on the Formula One grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” said Schumacher, who is also a member of the Ferrari young driver programme.

“I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula One.

“A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”

