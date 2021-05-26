BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 26 May 2021
Mickelson and Brady team up for charity golf match

The pair will face off against Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in July.

By AFP Wednesday 26 May 2021, 8:40 PM
39 minutes ago 992 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5449113
Image: PA
It's already been a successful year for Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.
PHIL MICKELSON WILL partner fellow sporting veteran Tom Brady in a celebrity golf match against Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in July, it was announced on Wednesday.

Mickelson, who on Sunday became the oldest man to win a golf major with victory at the PGA Championship at the age of 50, will once again team up with NFL icon Brady — the oldest player to win a Super Bowl — in the July 6 match in Montana.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady and Mickelson teamed up last year in a charity match for Covid-19 relief, losing to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Woods and Mickelson have previously faced off in 2018 in a made-for-television duel that saw Mickelson win the $9 million (today €7.4m euros) purse.

Brady cheered Mickelson during his march to the title at the PGA Championship on Sunday, describing the veteran’s performance as “inspiring.”

Mickelson in turn extended an invitation to Brady to team up again, stating in a post on Twitter: “We have some unfinished business. Let’s get another match and find a pair to give a beat down.”

July’s match, which will raise money for multiple charities, will take place at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Moonlight Basin course in Big Sky, Montana, under a modified alternate shot match play format.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

