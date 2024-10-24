Advertisement
Mickey Graham [file photo]. Evan Logan/INPHO
on the ticket

Galway confirm Mickey Graham as new football coach

It was speculated that the former Leitrim manager would be joining the Tribesmen.
9.00pm, 24 Oct 2024
MICKEY GRAHAM HAS been announced as a new coach for the Galway footballers.

After stepping down as manager of Leitrim earlier this month, there has been growing speculation that he was in line for a position with Pádraic Joyce’s side.

Graham comes in following the departure of Cian O’Neill, who will be joining the Kerry set-up for 2025, after being involved in Galway’s run to the All-Ireland final this year.

Graham served as assistant boss under former Leitrim boss Andy Moran before being announced as the Mayo man’s successor in August.

Two months later, he stepped away from the role “due to circumstances beyond my control”.

Graham famously managed Cavan to Ulster glory in 2020 and previously guided Longford side Mullinalaghta to a Leinster senior title in 2018 after beating Dublin giants Kilmacud Crokes in the final.

Following tonight’s County Committee meeting, Galways also confirmed that they have extended Joyce’s term as manager until 2026.

Selectors John Concannon, John Divilly and Micheál Ó Domhnaill have extended their deals, while David Morris joins Graham among the new additions.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
