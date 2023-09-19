Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Graham managed his native Cavan for five seasons before stepping down this summer.
# Forward Planning
Leitrim footballers land huge coup by bringing in Mickey Graham as assistant manager
Graham replaces Mike Solan, who stepped away as Andy Moran’s assistant due to work commitments.
1 hour ago

LEITRIM HAVE APPOINTED former Cavan boss Mickey Graham as assistant manager of the county’s senior football team.

Graham, who spent the past five seasons in charge of his native Cavan and famously steered them to an Ulster title in 2020, joins Andy Moran’s new-look backroom team for 2024.

Previous assistant manager Mike Solan stepped away from his role at the end of last season due to work commitments.

“Leitrim GAA is delighted to welcome Mickey aboard and we look forward to his contribution to the football management team,” the county said after Graham’s appointment was rubber-stamped by the management committee on Monday night.

Darragh Finn joins Moran’s backroom team as lead strength and conditioning coach, replacing Daithi McCabe, while Martin Garvey takes over from Alan Loftus as team doctor.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
