Mickey Graham steps down as Cavan manager

MICKEY GRAHAM HAS stepped down as Cavan manager, the county board has announced.

Graham, who was appointed to the role in 2019, guided his county to an Ulster SFC title in 2020 while also overseeing promotion to Division 2 earlier this year.

In 2022, he managed Cavan to the inaugural Tailteann Cup final where they lost out to Westmeath. Prior to that, Graham was in charge of Longford side Mullinalaghta when they famously captured the 2018 Leinster senior club football title.

“After serious considerations Mickey Graham has decided to step away from his role as Cavan Senior Football Team Manager,” a statement on the Cavan GAA website reads this evening.

“Mickey took charge of our senior footballers in 2019, during his term Cavan won an Ulster Title, 2 Allianz Football League Titles and competed in the Inaugural Tailteann Cup Final. Mickey is leaving Cavan GAA in a strong position where they will now be competing in Division 2 in 2024.

“Mickey would like to thank the players and his backroom teams for their commitment and dedication over the past five years. He would also like to thank the County Board and Clubs for their outstanding support during that time.

“Mickey brought great passion to Cavan football as a player, development squad coach and manager. Cavan Co Board would like to thank Mickey for his enormous contribution to Cavan Football and Cavan GAA especially during his time as manager of the senior football team. We congratulate him on his successes during his tenure and wish him every success in his future.”

