Derry confirm Mickey Harte as new senior football manager

DERRY GAA HAVE confirmed Mickey Harte as their new senior football manager on a three-year term.

Harte’s appointment was ratified at a meeting of club delegates in Owenbeg this evening.

It completes a sensational 24 hours after Louth GAA announced yesterday that Harte was departing to take over as Derry boss, with coach Gavin Devlin joining him.

A statement from the Oak Leaf county reads: “Following Tuesday night’s meeting of Coiste Chontae Dhoire, Derry GAA are pleased to announce the senior football management team for the incoming year.

Advertisement

“Multiple All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte has been appointed on a three-year term, and will lead a management team including Gavin Devlin. Further details about the backroom team will be confirmed in due course.

“We wish both the management team and playing panel every success for the 2024 season.”

Harte, 69, joined Louth in 2020 and led them to Division 2 of the National League following back-to-back promotions. He also guided the county to the Leinster SFC final this season, where they were beaten by Dublin.

The Tyrone legend had previously been in charge of the Red Hand senior football team for 18 years, winning three All-Ireland titles and offering 30 years of unbroken service, with minor and U21 exploits taken into account.

Last week, stand-in Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh confirmed he would not be staying in the role. Meenagh took on the job earlier this year after Rory Gallagher ‘stood back’ as manager ahead of the Ulster final in the wake of domestic abuse allegations.

Derry CEO Stephen Barker is believed to have spearheaded the operation to recruit Harte, with the county board receiving significant support from various club chairmen throughout the day.

The 42 understands the move has shocked many in the county but the overwhelming sense is delight with the appointment. It comes 30 years to the day that Derry won their only All-Ireland title, beating Cork in the final.

It means there will be only two ‘outside’ managers in Ulster next year – Harte and Andy McEntee (Meath) in charge of Antrim.

- Additional reporting by Declan Bogue.