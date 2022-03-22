Mickey Harte extends his spell as Louth manager until end of 2025

ALL-IRELAND WINNING boss Mickey Harte has committed his future to Louth for another two years.

Harte, who guided Tyrone to Sam Maguire glory in 2003, 2005 and 2008, took over as Louth boss in late 2020 after his lengthy spell with Tyrone had concluded.

He has made major strides in the post and Louth are on the cusp of a second successive league promotion. They are currently top of Division 3 and only need a point on Sunday against Wicklow to confirm their spot in the second tier next year.

Louth’s Leinster championship opener is on 24 April against Carlow in Navan.

Harte initially had a three-year term as Louth boss and that is now set to be extended by two years.

“Mickey came in on a three-year term, but we (the county board) met him lately and told him we were fully behind him and that we were not looking for a short-term fix,” Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick told RTÉ Sport today.

“The result of that chat was that Mickey and Gavin agreed to stay an extra two years with us. So, it will be a five-year term with Louth in total.

