First Division 2 win for Harte's Louth, Cavan and Westmeath claim key league victories

Results

Division 2

Louth 1-15 Limerick 1-13

Division 3

Fermanagh 2-14 Down 3-10

Westmeath 2-12 Offaly 0-12

Cavan 1-19 Longford 0-11

Division 4

Sligo 0-21 Waterford 0-12

Wexford 0-19 Leitrim 0-15

Carlow 2-8 Laois 1-17

MICKEY HARTE’S LOUTH team claimed their first win of the league today in Division 2 as they had two points to spare over Limerick in Ardee, triumphing 1-15 to 1-13.

The clash brought together two teams, both promoted from the third tier last year, and who had lost their opening pair of games in the league this season.

A Dan Corcoran goal provided a first-half boost for Louth but Limerick notched nine points in that period and the teams were level at the interval, 1-6 to 0-9.

Ben Brady / INPHO Cavan's Ciaran Brady competes with Longford's Iarla O'Sullivan. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

In Division 3, Cavan are top after their third successive win, despatching Longford by 1-19 to 0-11.

A first-half goal from Oisin Brady helped set Cavan on their way, they were 1-9 to 0-5 clear at half-time and in command with a seven-point advantage.

Elsewhere Fermanagh stunned previously unbeaten Down with a late goal from Sean Quigley to claim victory at Ederney by 2-14 to 3-10.

The action was packed into the second half of the meeting between the Ulster rivals after Fermanagh had been in front 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time. Pat Havern netted from the penalty spot for Down in the 40th minute to ignite their challenge and Pierce Laverty grabbed their second goal in the 53rd minute, to tie the teams at 2-7 to 0-13.

Down edged ahead soon after but a Conor McGee goal in the 60th minute helped Fermanagh regain control. In a dramatic finish Conor Francis struck Down’s third goal in the 68th minute and Shay Millar added a point soon after as they went two clear, but then Quigley palmed to the net for the winning score.

Westmeath saw off Offaly by 2-12 to 0-12 to go second, just ahead of Fermanagh.

Allianz NFL Division 3

RESULT

🟢⚪️ Fermanagh 2-14

🔴⚫️ Down 3-10



That game was a rollercoaster. Momentum changed so often. We have come out on the wrong side but fair play to Fermanagh and we go again for next week. — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) February 19, 2023

In Division 4, Tony McEntee’s Sligo ran out nine-point victors at home to Waterford in Markievicz Park, 0-21 to 0-12. Sean Carrabine chipped in with four first-half points as they went ahead 0-9 to 0-4 at the break and were 0-14 to 0-7 clear by the three-quarter mark.

Waterford enjoyed a productive spell, inspired by Conor Murray, as four successive points saw them trailing 0-17 to 0-12 with three minutes left. But Sligo hit the last four points of the game courtesy of Carrabine (2), captain Niall Murphy and Cian Lally to triumph.

Full time in Markievicz Park @sligogaa win by 9 points - 0-21 to 0-12. Safe home to @WaterfordGAA pic.twitter.com/P50jTCR0OW — Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) February 19, 2023

Wexford overcame Leitrim by 0-19 to 0-15, while Laois defeated Carlow by 1-17 to 2-8.

