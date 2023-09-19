Mickey Harte left Louth for Derry to 'win one more All-Ireland'

LOUTH GAA CHAIR Peter Fitzpatrick has said that Mickey Harte departed for the Derry job because he wants to “win one more All-Ireland”.

Louth GAA yesterday confirmed Harte’s exit, adding that the former Tyrone manager and senior team coach Gavin Devlin will both be joining the Derry footballers.

Fitzpatrick today told LMFM that he learned of Harte’s plans when they met yesterday morning.

“He said, ‘Peter, listen, I’m just going to be straight out with you’. He told me he agreed a three-year term to manage Derry footballers and that the main carrot for leaving Louth was that he wanted to win one more All-Ireland.”

Fitzpatrick said the news was a “real kick in the teeth” given the relationship the county board had with Harte and the progress that was made during the Tyrone man’s tenure.

Harte joined Louth in 2020 and led them to Division Two of the National League following back-to-back promotions. He also guided the county to the Leinster final this season, where they were beaten by Dublin.

“Three years we were at an all-time low,” said Fitzpatrick. “We got relegated to Division Four. We went out and we pursued Mickey Harte. Mickey Harte gave a commitment and for the last three years Mickey Harte has given Louth football unbelievable service.

“He got us from Division Four to Division Three, a Leinster final. Like, he’s done a lot, but I will be honest, I do have a good personal relationship with Mickey and Gavin, but it was a real kick in the teeth. I didn’t see it coming.

“We’ve been preparing for the last number of months, Mickey and Gavin have given extra programmes to the players. The players were fully behind him. We didn’t see it coming. We wanted to excel next year in Division Two. Even two or three weeks ago we were talking about, how do we get into Division One? What extra resources do we need? We have a thing in Louth: what Mickey wants Mickey gets.

“I will be honest, I feel let down, I’m just disappointed for the players.”