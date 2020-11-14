'This man did it all' and 'one of the all-time greatest managers' - tributes paid to departing Mickey Harte

IT REALLY IS the end of an era.

Mickey Harte lifting Sam Maguire in 2005. Source: ©INPHO

After 18 years at the helm, Mickey Harte’s reign as Tyrone football boss has come to an end. The Red Hand won three All-Ireland crowns under his watch, while the Errigal Ciarán clubman brought plenty more success at both senior and underage level.

But now it’s time to say goodbye, with GAA figures across the length and breadth of the country paying tribute to the departing manager.

Paul Galvin

Anthony Daly

Mickey Harte = 1 great man . — Anthony Daly (@DaloAnto) November 13, 2020

Philip Jordan

After losing to Sligo in 02, lifting Sam seemed further away than ever for Tyrone. Winning 3 All Ireland’s in the 6 years that followed was never something we ever dreamed of. I’ll be forever indebted to Mickey for giving me the opportunity to, not fulfill, but exceed my dreams.. — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) November 13, 2020

Aidan O’Mahony

When we look back at our careers we always thank the men who trained /coached us !! But we always talk about setbacks making us better players !! So much time for Mickey Harte & what he has done for GAA & what he has been through !!! I’ve so much respect 🙌🏻 — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) November 13, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Kieran Donaghy

This man did it all. Faced tragedy on many occasions but kept the faith and powered on for his beloved Tyrone. Congrats Mickey on a fantastic career. Built two great teams that competed at the highest level, only difference was he had generational type players in the 00’s. #harte pic.twitter.com/wd5NgM38Mx — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) November 14, 2020

Paddy Bradley

Only have to scroll down the twitter feed to see how well thought of Mickey Harte was by gaels all over Ireland. One of the all time greatest managers. — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) November 13, 2020

Fintan Goold

Incredible manager. Life threw him some awful tragedies his way but always carried himself so well you couldn’t but have the highest respect the man. https://t.co/UEE7vBK6iB — Fintan Goold (@gooldf) November 13, 2020

And a few other bits and pieces, including a Sky Sports interview with Tyrone great Peter Canavan:

🗣️"Three things that were so important to him were faith, family and football. 40 years on, that hasn't changed!"@TyroneGAALive legend Peter Canavan pays tribute to Mickey Harte, following his departure as manager. pic.twitter.com/ZYnzPrqu25 — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) November 14, 2020

The morning after the 2018 All-Ireland final, Mickey Harte sat down with a small group of us and said this. I'll never forget it. #GAA pic.twitter.com/YLMBgtOATt — Jason Byrne (@moseyb86) November 13, 2020

When I was a Westmeath minor we tragically lost a team mate, Darren Price. Mickey Harte came from Tyrone to Mullingar to chat to us about his Tyrone team's experience in dealing with the losses of Paul McGirr and Cormac McAnallen. Will never forget it. A kind, compassionate man — John Connellan (@johnC_BL) November 13, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!