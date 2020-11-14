BE PART OF THE TEAM

'This man did it all' and 'one of the all-time greatest managers' - tributes paid to departing Mickey Harte

The Tyrone football manager’s 18-year reign has come to an end.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 1:49 PM
50 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5266739

IT REALLY IS the end of an era.

mickey-harte-holds-up-the-sam-maguire-2592005 Mickey Harte lifting Sam Maguire in 2005. Source: ©INPHO

After 18 years at the helm, Mickey Harte’s reign as Tyrone football boss has come to an end. The Red Hand won three All-Ireland crowns under his watch, while the Errigal Ciarán clubman brought plenty more success at both senior and underage level.

But now it’s time to say goodbye, with GAA figures across the length and breadth of the country paying tribute to the departing manager.

Paul Galvin

Anthony Daly

Philip Jordan

Aidan O’Mahony

Kieran Donaghy

Paddy Bradley

Fintan Goold

And a few other bits and pieces, including a Sky Sports interview with Tyrone great Peter Canavan:

