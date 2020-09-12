Mid Kerry stun Dr Crokes, Erins Own reach Cork last four and Loughmore still on for Tipp double

Beaufort's Jack O'Connor was the scoring hero for Mid Kerry.

Beaufort's Jack O'Connor was the scoring hero for Mid Kerry.

MID KERRY CLAIMED A dramatic win over Dr Crokes in a thrilling Kerry senior football semi-final with 2019 county minor Jack O’Connor landing the winning score in extra-time.

It sets up an all divisional final with Mid Kerry, who last contested a decider in 2011, set to take on reigning champions East Kerry.

Mid Kerry won out 3-20 to 3-19 after extra-time tonight at Austin Stack Park with Gavan O’Grady pouncing for a crucial late goal in a marathon encounter.

Micheál Burns impressed for Dr Crokes and fired home a first-half goal but it was Mid Kerry in front 0-11 to 1-6 at the interval. Ronan Murphy and Ciaran Kennedy grabbed second-half goals for Mid Kerry, Chris Doncel netted for Crokes and it finished 2-16 apiece at the end of normal time. Then O’Grady and O’Connor proved the extra-time scoring heroes for Mid Kerry.

Elsewhere Erins Own sprung a surprise in Cork with their Premier SHC quarter-final victory by 0-16 to 1-12 over near neighbours Sarsfields in tonight’s quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. That sets up a semi-final against Glen Rovers, a repeat of the 2016 Cork senior decider.

Experienced forward Eoghan Murphy shot the winning point, his 10th of the night, to claim victory for Erins Own against a Sarsfields team for whom Daniel Hogan netted the only goal of the game.

“Doing a @caitdevane” - a trend has been started. Some match-winning hook too pic.twitter.com/YDk6XRTU6A — Larry Ryan (@RyanLarry) September 12, 2020

In Tipperary the double dream is still alive for Loughmore-Castleiney after their footballers ran out 0-18 to 1-11 victors over Moyle Rovers in today’s semi-final.

And in Clare it was champions Sixmilebridge who advanced to the hurling decider while Kilmurry-Ibrickane are through to the football final.

Results

Clare SFC semi-final

Kilmurry-Ibrickane 1-18 Lissycasey 3-11

Clare SHC semi-final

Sixmilebridge 0-17 Éire Óg Ennis 1-13

Cork Premier SHC quarter-final

Erins Own 0-16 Sarsfields 1-12

Kerry SFC semi-final

Mid Kerry 3-20 Dr Crokes 3-19 (after extra-time)

Tipperary SFC semi-final

Loughmore-Castleiney 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-11