This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Advertisement

Mid Kerry stun Dr Crokes, Erins Own reach Cork last four and Loughmore still on for Tipp double

Sixmilebridge and Kilmurry-Ibrickane booked places in the Clare county senior finals.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 9:46 PM
18 minutes ago 1,214 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5203431
Beaufort's Jack O'Connor was the scoring hero for Mid Kerry.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Beaufort's Jack O'Connor was the scoring hero for Mid Kerry.
Beaufort's Jack O'Connor was the scoring hero for Mid Kerry.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MID KERRY CLAIMED A dramatic win over Dr Crokes in a thrilling Kerry senior football semi-final with 2019 county minor Jack O’Connor landing the winning score in extra-time.

It sets up an all divisional final with Mid Kerry, who last contested a decider in 2011, set to take on reigning champions East Kerry.

Mid Kerry won out 3-20 to 3-19 after extra-time tonight at Austin Stack Park with Gavan O’Grady pouncing for a crucial late goal in a marathon encounter.

Micheál Burns impressed for Dr Crokes and fired home a first-half goal but it was Mid Kerry in front 0-11 to 1-6 at the interval. Ronan Murphy and Ciaran Kennedy grabbed second-half goals for Mid Kerry, Chris Doncel netted for Crokes and it finished 2-16 apiece at the end of normal time. Then O’Grady and O’Connor proved the extra-time scoring heroes for Mid Kerry.

Elsewhere Erins Own sprung a surprise in Cork with their Premier SHC quarter-final victory by 0-16 to 1-12 over near neighbours Sarsfields in tonight’s quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. That sets up a semi-final against Glen Rovers, a repeat of the 2016 Cork senior decider.

Experienced forward Eoghan Murphy shot the winning point, his 10th of the night, to claim victory for Erins Own against a Sarsfields team for whom Daniel Hogan netted the only goal of the game.

In Tipperary the double dream is still alive for Loughmore-Castleiney after their footballers ran out 0-18 to 1-11 victors over Moyle Rovers in today’s semi-final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

And in Clare it was champions Sixmilebridge who advanced to the hurling decider while Kilmurry-Ibrickane are through to the football final.

More to follow…

Results

Clare SFC semi-final
Kilmurry-Ibrickane 1-18 Lissycasey 3-11

Clare SHC semi-final
Sixmilebridge 0-17 Éire Óg Ennis 1-13

Cork Premier SHC quarter-final
Erins Own 0-16 Sarsfields 1-12

Kerry SFC semi-final
Mid Kerry 3-20 Dr Crokes 3-19 (after extra-time)

Tipperary SFC semi-final
Loughmore-Castleiney 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-11

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie