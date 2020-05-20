This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Middle East investor represented by Dominici eyeing takeover of French sleeping giant

Beziers, 11-time French champions, dropped into Pro D2 in 2005.

By AFP Wednesday 20 May 2020, 10:42 AM
1 hour ago 1,951 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5103484
Christophe Dominici celebrates after France's last-gasp Six Nations win over Ireland at Croke Park in 2007.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Christophe Dominici celebrates after France's last-gasp Six Nations win over Ireland at Croke Park in 2007.
Christophe Dominici celebrates after France's last-gasp Six Nations win over Ireland at Croke Park in 2007.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

AN UNNAMED MIDDLE Eastern individual represented by former France winger Christophe Dominici said on Tuesday they want to buy second-tier French rugby club Beziers.

The 11-time French top-flight champions were relegated to the ProD2 in 2005 and – according to reports – have financial problems.

The businessman from the United Arab Emirates says they have met the side’s current owners who are also in talks with a local real estate firm.

Dominici, who played 67 times for Les Bleus, claimed last week the investor is close to the Emirati royal family and had significant wealth.

“The first time we came to Beziers it was to see if we would buy a vineyard,” a statement said. “The friendly and warm welcome made us appreciate the region and its people with their accent which charmed us… In the warmth of discussions, we were shown the difficulties Beziers face, and we were asked to offer our support,” it added.

Reports about the possible purchase of the side who play their games at the 18,500-capacity Stade Raoul-Barriere originally emerged earlier this month. Current presidents Cedric Bistue and Pierre-Olivier Valaize then claimed the Emirati’s ideas lacked concrete guarantees.

“Our proposition will last until the end of the month. It’s not sponsorship but a love affair which only presents itself once,” the potential buyer said.

“It seems some parties want to obstruct us and keep the club in ProD2 to see it suffer for personal interests… We will never enter into this type of system and we would prefer to pull back towards other horizons,” they added.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie