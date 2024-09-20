Midleton book Cork semi-final place, Cuala and Ballymun through to Dublin last four

Results

Cork Premier Senior Hurling Quarter-Final

Midleton 2-20 Newtownshandrum 1-15

Cavan Senior Football Quarter-Final

Gowna 3-10 Ballyhaise 1-12

Dublin Senior Football Quarter-Finals

Cuala 2-13 Castleknock 1-10

Ballymun Kickhams 0-10 St Vincent’s 1-5

Advertisement

Tyrone Senior Football Quarter-Final

Killyclogher 2-9 Carrickmore 1-12

Wexford Senior Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Final

Faythe Harriers 5-25 Glynn-Barntown 1-7

*******

MIDLETON ARE THROUGH to the Cork premier senior hurling semi-finals after tonight’s 2-20 to 1-15 quarter-final success over Newtownshandrum.

Patrick White and Luke O’Farrell both netted in the success in Páirc Uí Rinn for the East Cork team, while Jamie Coughlan raised the green flag for Newtownshandrum.

Conor Lehane notched 0-10 for Midleton but they trailed 1-10 to 1-8 at the interval, Coughlan’s goal handing Newtown a boost towards the end of the first half. The teams were level at 1-13 apiece near the close of the third quarter, before O’Farrell’s goal was them explode to life and they ran out comfortable eight-point victors.

In Dublin there were successes for Cuala and Ballymun Kickhams in the senior football quarter-final double-header in Parnell Park.

Con O’Callaghan was amongst the goalscorers for Cuala in their six-point victory over Castleknock. Eoin Kennedy’s first-half goal helped the winners go in front 1-6 to 0-4 at the break, O’Callaghan’s second strike sealing their success in a game where the Dublin star scored 1-4.

Dean Rock helped point the way as Ballymun Kickhams held off St Vincent’s by two points. Rock scored 0-7 for a Ballymun team that were ahead 0-5 to 1-1 at half-time, recovering from the early goal they conceded to James Brady for St Vincent’s.

There’ll be a replay required in Tyrone as Killyclogher and Carrickmore could not be separated in the first senior football quarter-final of the weekend, while Gowna qualified for the Cavan senior football semi-finals.