History for Ireland as Alex Dunne wins Formula 2 race in Bahrain

ALEX DUNNE HAS made history by winning the Bahrain Feature Race in Formula 2.

It’s a first F2 victory for Ireland, and was achieved after a dominant drive by the Offaly 19-year-old.

HISTORY MADE IN OUR 200TH RACE!!!!! 🎉



A FIRST #F2 VICTORY FOR IRELAND!!! 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪



ALEX DUNNE, TAKE A BOW!!! 🙌🙌#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/fXITfpTbnc — Formula 2 (@Formula2) April 13, 2025

More to follow.