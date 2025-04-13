The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
History for Ireland as Alex Dunne wins Formula 2 race in Bahrain
ALEX DUNNE HAS made history by winning the Bahrain Feature Race in Formula 2.
It’s a first F2 victory for Ireland, and was achieved after a dominant drive by the Offaly 19-year-old.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Alex Dunne f2 formula 2 Take a Bow