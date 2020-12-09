Howdy!

2 mins ago

Hi all, and welcome to The42′s live coverage of Midtjylland versus Liverpool which has unfortunately fallen on the lap of me, Gavan Casey.

I think we all know the scéal here: Liverpool have already tied up top spot in group D of the Champions League, so tonight is mostly about seeing a few of Jurgen Klopp’s young guns, including Caoimhín Kelleher, in action.

The 22-year-old Cork man does indeed start his third consecutive game between the sticks for the 2019 European champions, having previously kept clean sheets against Ajax and Wolves.

Full teams on the way in a tick, with kick-off at 17:55.