Mike Ashley still ‘100% interested' in buying Derby but frustrated by delays

MIKE ASHLEY REMAINS “100% interested” in buying Derby but is becoming frustrated by delays in finalising a deal for the Championship club, according to his head of PR.

Former Newcastle chief Ashley is said to be one of three parties keen to take over the Rams, who have been trying to find a new owner since entering administration in September, although reports over the weekend claimed he was set to pull out.

Ashley’s head of PR, Keith Bishop, insists the Sports Direct boss is still keen to get an agreement over the line, but stressed “the clock is ticking” if a deal is to be done to avoid the midlands outfit going into liquidation.

“Mike was really upset at the weekend with reports coming out that he wasn’t interested in buying Derby and he is 100% interested in buying the club,” Bishop told Sky Sports News.

“There were recent press reports that came out and said he wasn’t and it upset him. He wants the Derby fans to know that he is interested in the club.

“Mike has got a love of football and his business is in sport as well, so sport is connected to football, he sees the good points of having football connected to his business and he still loves it and that’s the main reason why he’s done it.”

But he added: “The clock is ticking. If anyone bought it now, it’s going to take 12 weeks to get things done and that 12 weeks goes nearly into May. He would like to get these frustrations sorted and for him to move forward.

“There is frustration that it’s not moving quicker. He wants to move ahead himself with the right deal. It’s obviously got to be the right deal for everybody and for him. He wants the right deal and to move forward.”

The club reportedly have debts of over £60million and are facing legal claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe, but Bishop says Ashley is undaunted by such complexities.

“Mike is a solution-maker,” he said. “He seeks out things like this, it doesn’t frighten him.

“He likes it as a club, he sees it as a club that could do really well. Obviously it’s not doing well at the moment but he thinks he can turn it around.”

