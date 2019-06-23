Catt confirmed as part of Farrell's Ireland setup

MIKE CATT WILL join Andy Farrell’s Ireland coaching setup following this year’s Rugby World Cup, the IRFU have confirmed.

The former England international is currently attack coach with Conor O’Shea’s Italy, with whom he has operated since March 2016. He has signed a contract with Ireland which will take him up to the 2023 World Cup.

Catt held a similar role with England between 2012 and 2015, during which spell he worked alongside Farrell. He had previously spent four years as a player-coach and attack coach with London Irish.

“I am looking forward to the Rugby World Cup in Japan and seeing the group of players we have here in Italy fulfil their potential and achieve the objectives we have set for ourselves,” Catt said. “Obviously, it is an honour to be given this future opportunity with Ireland but I will focus on that challenge only after I have given my all for Italy and this group of players.”

Catt looks on at the Stadio Olimpico as Italy gear up to take on Ireland. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Added IRFU performance director David Nucifora: Mike brings a wealth of experience to the coaching group and has been operating at the highest level of the international game for some time.

He was a smart and innovative player and he brings those attributes and much more besides in his approach to coaching and player development. We feel that we have secured a talented practitioner who will add significant value to the group and to the wider Irish system.

Catt won a World Cup with England in 2003, earned 75 caps for his country, and toured with the Lions in 1997 and 2001. He also won four Six Nations titles with England and a European Cup with Bath as well as three Premiership titles.

