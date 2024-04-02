Schmidt adds former All Blacks assistant Mike Cron to Wallabies coaching ticket

FORMER ALL BLACKS assistant coach Mike Cron has joined the Wallabies backroom staff alongside fellow New Zealander Joe Schmidt, Rugby Australia said Tuesday.

Cron was an assistant with New Zealand between 2004 and 2019, helping lead the side to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.

Having earned a reputation as a ‘scrum doctor’, Cron has more than 30 years’ experience as a rugby coach. He has also been a consultant for governing body World Rugby.

“Mike has added tremendous value in every programme he has been involved with and brings a wealth of knowledge to our coaching group,” new Wallabies coach Schmidt said in a statement.

Schmidt was appointed head coach of Australia in early 2024 after his predecessor Eddie Jones acrimoniously quit following a disastrous World Cup campaign.

Like Cron, Schmidt had previously worked with the All Blacks. He was assistant coach to New Zealand at the last World Cup, where they finished runners-up to South Africa.

The pair’s first game with the Wallabies will be against Wales in Sydney in July.

Australia will also host world champions South Africa twice in 2024.

Elsewhere, former Samoa captain Mase Mahonri Schwalger has been appointed head coach of his national side through to the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Schwalger, 45, was assistant to head coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua at last year’s World Cup in France, where Samoa exited the pool stages after just a single win, against Chile.

“Representing one’s country, whether as a coach or player, is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and I’m deeply humbled by this opportunity,” Schwalger said in a statement Tuesday.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to the journey ahead.”

Samoa will host Italy and Spain in July before taking part in the Pacific Nations Cup with Canada, USA, Fiji, Japan and Tonga in August.

Schwalger, a hooker, played 40 Tests and captained Samoa to the 2011 World Cup.

Schwalger played Super Rugby for the Otago Highlanders, Wellington Hurricanes and the Waikato Chiefs and had stints abroad at Llanelli Scarlets and Sale Sharks, before retiring in 2014.

– © AFP 2024