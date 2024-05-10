Mike Lowry set for 100th appearance as Ulster name team to face Scarlets

MIKE LOWRY is set to make his 100th appearance as Ulster face Scarlets, at Parc y Scarlets (kick-off: 3.05pm) in Saturday’s Round 16 of the BKT United Rugby Championship.
Lock, Alan O’Connor, has been selected as captain and he will be joined in the second row by Kieran Treadwell, who returns following an injury picked up against DHL Stormers in Cape Town.
There is one change in the front row from the home win over Benetton. Rob Herring comes in at hooker and is joined by props Eric O’Sullivan and Scott Wilson.
There are two alterations in the back row. Cormac Izuchukwu starts at blindside flanker, with David McCann on the openside and Nick Timoney returning in the number eight jersey.
John Cooney, starts alongside Billy Burns at half-back, while there is one change to the back five, with Ethan McIlroy featuring on the right wing.
The bench includes Nathan Doak and Stewart Moore — both available again following injuries.
Ulster:
15. Mike Lowry
14. Ethan McIlroy
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Scott Wilson
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Alan O’Connor (C)
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. David McCann
8. Nick Timoney.
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Andrew Warwick
18. James French
19. Harry Sheridan
20. Reuben Crothers
21. Nathan Doak
22. Stewart Moore
23. Dave Ewers.