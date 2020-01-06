Ex-Packers coach McCarthy set to replace Garrett in Cowboys hotseat

FORMER GREEN BAY Packers boss and Super Bowl XLV winner Mike McCarthy has agreed terms to replace Jason Garrett as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

The sportswriter and NFL insider reported on Monday afternoon that an official announcement and press conference will be made later this week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has corroborated Glazer’s scoop, revealing per a source of his own that McCarthy stayed at the home of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Saturday night.

Mike McCarthy. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

McCarthy had also been one of the favourites to take the reins at the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, who fired Pat Shurmur last week. McCarthy, 56, will instead take office at AT&T Stadium following Dallas’ failure to reach the playoffs this season.

The Pennsylvania native was head coach of the Packers between 2006 and 2018, steering the Aaron Rodgers-inspired, Wisconsin-based franchise to Super Bowl success at the end of the 2010 season.

McCarthy has a 135-85-2 record as a head coach including post-season, and made the playoffs in nine of his 12 full seasons before being fired by Green Bay last year.