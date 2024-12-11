Ball is in Munster and the IRFU's court as Prendergast makes his play

MIKE PRENDERGAST HAS declared his hope and readiness to take on the Munster head coach role. Now he just has to be patient as the province and the IRFU make their decision.

The Limerick man appreciates that there will be “a lot of other coaches” interested in the position but he is seen as the top contender as things stand.

If it does come to pass that Prendergast is promoted from his current role as attack coach, it would make a lot of sense.

He has already extended his contract with Munster and the IRFU for another two years until 2027. Prendergast is highly regarded by and popular among the players. He has an excellent reputation for his coaching acumen both in Ireland and in France, where he spent nine years before returning home in 2022.

The experienced Kiwi coach Chris Boyd is in Munster as a short-term ‘performance consultant,’ his remit including mentoring the current staff. If Prendergast is to step up as head coach, this one-on-one relationship with Boyd could be especially helpful.

Prendergast’s relationships with Munster’s other coaches are strong. Defence specialist Denis Leamy, who has also signed on for another two years, and Prendergast work closely together and share similar views about the game. Current skills coach Mossy Lawler is also close to Prendergast and would take on more responsibility with the attack if Prendergast is promoted.

“I’m fortunate to have someone like Mossy there who’s an experienced attack coach,” said Prendergast yesterday.

“So if it was to materialise that way, if the decision came, you have someone in the building that you’d be able to share the workload with, along with the other coaches.”

Denis Leamy and Mike Prendergast. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Ian Costello is acting as the interim head coach but will return to his permanent role as head of rugby operations, which includes a focus on recruitment, contracting, Munster’s player pathway, and succession planning. These elements make Costello’s role similar to a director of rugby position. Having never been a head coach before, Prendergast would surely find that invaluable.

George Murray remains onboard as the lead performance analyst and technical coach, providing another strong source of support for Prendergast.

Advertisement

“We know the club, we know it inside out,” said Prendergast.

Alex Codling is with Munster as interim forwards coach and has been “a breath of fresh air,” helping to guide them to instant lineout and maul improvements, although it’s unclear if his work with Ireland Women would prevent him from joining full-time.

Still, lots of the pieces are already in place and Prendergast is clear that he wants the top job.

“I won’t lie saying I haven’t thought about it and what would happen. You have to think of all these things because it’s such a big opportunity, such a big job,” said Prendergast.

“If it didn’t fall my way, I’m here for the next two years doing the attack. But the question would be, the name is in there and I have envisaged being a head coach, yeah.”

The two-year extension being already signed would complicate matters if anyone else were to come in as head coach. With Prendergast already running all of Munster’s attack and Leamy doing the same with the defence, any new head coach would need to be happy to leave that stuff off their workload.

Many head coaches like to have big-picture control of the attack but that’s Prendergast’s gig.

“That’s something the club, the decision-makers, will take into account to make sure that whoever it is, the profile fits with the coaches that are there, whether it be me or another person,” said Prendergast.

Prendergast with Peter O'Mahony. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“And I’m sure they’ll have good conversations around that because you’re right, it’s a decision that has to be the right one. I think that’s why, with all due respect to the club, they’re taking their time.”

The time feels right for Prendergast, who is now 47, to make his play. He began coaching with AIL side Young Munster in 2009 after his second playing spell in Munster, having gained experience with English side Gloucester and French club Bourgoin.

It wasn’t a shock when he moved back to France in 2013 as an assistant coach with Grenoble, where Bernard Jackman vouched for Prendergast’s knowledge. He ended up staying in France for nearly a decade.

“It was hard at the time,” said Prendergast. “I went to four different clubs, so we moved around with a young family. There was a lot of upheaval, the kids were going to different schools and stuff.”

He had a single season with Oyonnax in 2017/18, with his attack shining as the club nearly managed to stay up in the Top 14.

He recalls getting back to Oyonnax at five o’clock in the morning following long bus journeys home after Top 14 games and facing the challenge of trying to lift the players despite a run of defeats. He learned a huge amount amid the misery.

Prendergast’s excellent work earned him the attack coach role in Stade Français where he worked with good friend Paul O’Connell. But it proved an odd experience for the Irish pair under South African boss Heynecke Meyer and they both moved on after a year.

Prendergast’s growing reputation was recognised by the fact he only had to cross Paris to join Racing 92 as their attack coach and his fine work was eviden over the next three seasons as he helped a star-studded team to become more efficient, working closely with out-half Finn Russell and revolutionising Racing’s breakdown work.

Prendergast during his time with Racing 92. Dave Winter / INPHO Dave Winter / INPHO / INPHO

When he returned to Munster in 2022 to join Graham Rowntree’s staff, Prendergast set about completely changing how the province attacked. Fans and players loved the results and Prendergast played a key role in their charge to the URC title in 2023.

He’s never been a head coach in the professional game but Prendergast feels everything in his career has readied him to take the leap.

“In terms of setting yourself up to be a head coach and with my experiences, the older you get, that’s one thing I always wanted, if I was coaching back in Munster, you wanted to have yourself to be the best equipped possible,” said Prendergast.

“And I think in terms of experiences, I have been fortunate to have a bit of that behind me, thankfully.”

Prendergast has put his cards on the table. He wants the job, feels he’s qualified, and has the support of the coaching staff and players around him.

The ball is in Munster and the IRFU’s court.