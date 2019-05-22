This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Prendergast's coaching stock rises as ex-Munster scrum-half joins Racing 92

The Irish coach will link up with Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan in Paris.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 22 May 2019, 4:05 PM
41 minutes ago 1,197 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4647035

MIKE PRENDERGAST’S EXCITING development as a coach will continue with Racing 92, after the former Munster scrum-half was appointed as the French club’s new attack and backs coach. 

Prendergast, who leaves Stade Francais after one season, has signed a long-term contract with Racing ahead of the 2019/20 season, in what is another excellent opportunity for the 41-year-old.

Grenoble's Mike Prendergast Prendergast has signed a long-term deal with Racing. Source: Inpho

Reports in France had linked Prendergast with a move to Toulon this summer, while speculation mounted that he could return to Munster, but he was today announced as part of a new-look coaching team at Racing.

In addition to the recruitment of Prendergast, Racing have appointed Laurent Travers as director of rugby, Patricio Noriegia as the new forwards coach and Chris Masoe as defence coach. 

Prendergast, who started his coaching career as Young Munster director of rugby, has had stints in France with Grenoble and Oyonnax, before joining Stade with Paul O’Connell last summer. 

He will link up with Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan in Paris. 

COMMENTS (2)

