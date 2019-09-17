Laois confirm Mike Quirke and Derek McGrath to be put forward for ratification

Mike Quirke has forged a reputation as a sharp pundit in recent years.

MIKE QUIRKE IS set to take over as Laois senior football boss, the county have confirmed.

The former Kerry star will be put forward for ratification at the next county board meeting.

Quirke, currently boss of Kerin’s O’Rahilly’s, has yet to finalise his backroom team. He’ll take over a Laois side who’l play in Division 2 next year, after John Sugrue’s departure.

Eddie Brennan will continue as senior hurling boss, having led his outfit to an All-Ireland quarter-final, in a hugely-impressive first season in charge.

Former Waterford senior boss will be hurling coach to the Laois minors, alongside manager Liam Dunne in one of the more intriguing moves of the season.