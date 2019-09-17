This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Laois confirm Mike Quirke and Derek McGrath to be put forward for ratification

The Kerryman is set to take on a new challenge ahead of the 2020 season.

By Adrian Russell Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 1:31 PM
Image: Cathal Noonan
Image: Cathal Noonan
Image: Cathal Noonan

MIKE QUIRKE IS set to take over as Laois senior football boss, the county have confirmed.

The former Kerry star will be put forward for ratification at the next county board meeting. 

Quirke, currently boss of Kerin’s O’Rahilly’s, has yet to finalise his backroom team. He’ll take over a Laois side who’l play in Division 2 next year, after John Sugrue’s departure. 

Eddie Brennan will continue as senior hurling boss, having led his outfit to an All-Ireland quarter-final, in a hugely-impressive first season in charge. 

Former Waterford senior boss will be hurling coach to the Laois minors, alongside manager Liam Dunne in one of the more intriguing moves of the season. 

